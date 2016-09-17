Calvert to speak on TPP

John Calvert, an associate professor at Simon Fraser University who specializes in public policy, will give a presentation later this month on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) and its impact on health care in Kamloops.

He will share the stage with Colleen Fuller, an activist and writer who focuses on health and pharmaceutical policy. She is a policy consultant with Canadian Doctors for Medicare.

The pair will be at the Alumni Theatre in the Clock Tower Building at Thompson Rivers University on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

The free event is sponsored by the Kamloops chapter of the Council of Canadians.

Calvert’s research and teaching areas include Canadian public policy that impacts health care, disability issues, the health impacts of international trade agreements like TPP, climate change and occupational health and safety.

He has examined the impact of international trade agreements on Canada’s social policies.

The TPP is a trade agreement between 12 countries linked to the Pacific Rim, including Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the U.W. and Vietnam.