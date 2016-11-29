Camille murder prelim ends; judge to decide if case goes to trial

Camille murder prelim ends; judge to decide if case goes to trial

By
Tim Petruk
-
16
0
SHARE
Forty-nine-year-old Dennis Adolph's lifeless body was found in a suite at the 4 Seasons Motel in Valleyview on Jan. 26. KTW file photo
Dennis Adolph was found dead in a Valleyview motel in January.
Dennis Adolph was found dead in a Valleyview motel in January.

The Crown has closed its case at the preliminary inquiry of a 65-year-old Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder.

The final witness in the preliminary inquiry of Gordon Camille took the stand on Tuesday.

Camille was arrested and charged after 49-year-old Dennis Adolph’s lifeless body was found in a suite at the 4 Seasons Motel in Valleyview on Jan. 26.

The nature of the relationship between the two men has not been made public.

Preliminary inquiries are hearings at which a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for an accused person to stand trial. All evidence heard at preliminary inquiries is bound by a publication ban.

Lawyers will return to court for argument on Dec. 14. Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame is expected to reserve her decision.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login