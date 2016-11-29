Camille murder prelim ends; judge to decide if case goes to trial

The Crown has closed its case at the preliminary inquiry of a 65-year-old Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder.

The final witness in the preliminary inquiry of Gordon Camille took the stand on Tuesday.

Camille was arrested and charged after 49-year-old Dennis Adolph’s lifeless body was found in a suite at the 4 Seasons Motel in Valleyview on Jan. 26.

The nature of the relationship between the two men has not been made public.

Preliminary inquiries are hearings at which a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for an accused person to stand trial. All evidence heard at preliminary inquiries is bound by a publication ban.

Lawyers will return to court for argument on Dec. 14. Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame is expected to reserve her decision.