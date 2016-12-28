Can you ID this prowler?

This person was caught on camera on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1:05 a.m. checking out vehicles and entering backyards on Beachmount Estates on Beachmount Crescent in Westsyde.

The person was carrying a bag that appeared to be filled with items.

A couple of residents in the subdivision had their cars broken into, with items stolen, during those early-morning hours.

While the screenshot taken from an area security camera does not capture the face of the prowler clearly, anybody who may recognize the person or the bag being carried is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.