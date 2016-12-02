Can we please remember zipper-merging?

Editor:

I miss zipper-merging. We were so good at it during the Overlanders Bridge construction.

But, when there was recent work at Columbia Street and First Avenue, we forgot and let the inside lane back-up past the surgical centre, while the curb lane was empty.

When there was construction by BCLC, old habits let traffic back-up to Lansdowne Street and Second Avenue, while the curb lane was empty.

Can we please remember that great zipper-merging lesson again?

Show us your stuff, Kamloops. Yours in courteous driving.

Tom Rankin

Kamloops