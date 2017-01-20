Why can small town remove snow better?

Editor:
I just moved to Kamloops from Vanderhoof. If a small town like that can afford trucks to remove snow, I am sure Kamloops can if it really wanted.
Doug Rawn
Kamloops
If you care to look outside, Kamloops is just a touch bigger and has a couple more klicks of road to service than Vanderhoof does, along with a completely different climate. But thanks for pointing out that we need to upgrade ALL our seasonal equipment so most of it sits idle and depreciates…for 10 plus months a year. Btw…to all those who were whining about the horrendous scooter conditions a couple of days ago…are you happy now, he asked ? Get down to the A&W ok ? Can’t have your routine upset for even ONE day, right ?