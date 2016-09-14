Can we at least get a bench?

Editor:

It is a fact there is a shortage of doctors in Kamloops.

Ill people, people with mobility issues, line up every day, standing for hours outside medical clinics, for a chance to get a number so they can get a chance to see a doctor that day.

There is room for a skinny bench and there is a need for a seat for people to wait. This is hard to watch day after day, people standing in all types of weather from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., when the clinic opens.

Knowing this happens daily, I find it hard to believe the city can’t provide a simple bench and shelter overhead for those who are distressed enough already.

Val Woolgar

Kamloops