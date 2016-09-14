Can you ID backyard burglar?

Kamloops Mounties are hoping a tip from the public will help them track down a crook who burgled a downtown property earlier this month.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 (Labour Day), RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said, a man entered the backyard of a downtown home and stole numerous items before fleeing on foot.

Surveillance footage from the property shows the man (in photo above) to be about 5-foot-11 with a thin build, between 35 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).