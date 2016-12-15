Canada comes calling — ‘Chubby kid’ from Imperial to represent Blazers at world juniors

Canada comes calling — ‘Chubby kid’ from Imperial to represent Blazers at...

It was past midnight, in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Imperial’s local bakery, Georgie’s Place, had long been closed for the night and its hallmark grain elevator was cloaked in darkness, hiding along with the landmark water tower.

But the sleepy Saskatchewan town of about 320 was wide awake, basking in the news.

Connor Ingram will represent the grain-belt hamlet 155 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon at the World Junior Hockey Championship, which gets underway on Dec. 26 in Toronto and Montreal.

“He could write a book about the valleys and peaks in his career. He was overlooked by so many teams,” said Connor’s mother, Joni, the excitement in her voice palpable, speaking to KTW on Wednesday night, shortly after Hockey Canada announced its roster for the upcoming tournament

“He didn’t even make his bantam team. He could be encouraging for some other small-town chubby kids. We’ve got phones ringing off the hook. Might not be much sleep tonight.”

Ingram has made a career out of defying odds.

The Humboldt Broncos informed Ingram his second-year bantam AA season would not be played with them.

“That’s happened to Connor quite a bit in his career,” said Brent, a proud father. “He just keeps working hard.”

Shaun Priel, head coach of the Sask Valley Vipers, saw something in the Broncos’ castoff netminder, who was still rotund and sporting a healthy helping of baby fat at 14.

“He fell into our lap,” said Priel, a teacher from Saskatoon who happily used a portion his lunch break today (Dec. 15) to rave about his former backstop.

“It was a bit of a cheer among us coaches. We immediately got a hold of his dad and said, ‘Bring him out. What number does he want?”

Three-hour round trips from Imperial and back to play for the Vipers — thanks, mom and dad — paid off in a spot with a AA midget team (the Humboldt Broncos welcomed him back), but not in selection at the WHL Bantam Draft.

The midget AAA Prince Albert Mintos eventually took notice and were rewarded when Ingram helped lead them to the 2014 national midget AAA championship, the Telus Cup.

Ingram, who was not the clear-cut No. 1 netminder for the Mintos that season, was called on for the playoffs and made 60 saves in the final, a game that lasted 108 minutes and 36 seconds, the longest in tournament history. Prince Albert beat les Grenadiers de Châteauguay 4-3.

That performance cemented his place on the Kamloops Blazers’ radar. The local major-junior squad had listed him in September of 2013.

He showed up to Sandman Centre in August of 2014 with the least-athletic build of anyone at training camp, sitting third, at best, on the depth chart behind 20-year-old incumbent starter Bolton Pouliot and 17-year old Cole Kehler, who had been touted as the goalie of the future on Mark Recchi Way.

“We have a little bakery and coffee shop [Georgie’s] in our town that’s run by a lady who used to be our home-economics teacher,” Brent said. “She has wonderful baking at that shop and the lemon tarts are a favourite. We have to be careful when he comes home in the summer just to limit that supply.”

Head coach Don Hay, goaltending coach Dan De Palma, director of player personnel Matt Recchi and then-general manager Craig Bonner weren’t judging the bulky book by its cover.

He outplayed Kehler to become the No. 1 guy in Kamloops after Pouliot was shipped to Portland in October of 2014. He followed an up-and-down first half by posting stellar numbers from January onward — 15-10-1-1, with a 2.69 goals against average and .914 save percentage — to lock up the starting job.

Last season, Ingram set a Blazers’ franchise record with a .922 save percentage and launched himself into the 2017 world junior conversation.

His numbers so far this season — a WHL-leading save percentage of .935 and second-best goals against average of 1.85 — along with timely excellent outings in front of Hockey Canada goaltending consultant Fred Brathwaite earned him an invite to Team Canada’s selection camp in Blainville, Que.

Among the final cuts on Wednesday night was goaltender Michael McNiven of the Owen Sound Attack, leaving Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips and Ingram as Canada’s goaltending tandem.

“One of the things as a young hockey player you always dream of having is a chance to put on that Canada jersey,” Brent said.

“He gave us a quick call to tell us how excited he was. We had to try to fit him in because his brothers were phoning at the same time.”

Bryce, 30, Mark, 26, and Keeran, 21, are chuffed and likely happy to be able to finalize their Christmas plans, which now include flights out east.

Hart — who has the league’s best GAA (1.85) and second-best save percentage (.928) — seemed to nail down one of the two available goaltending spots early on in Canada’s selection camp and is likely the frontrunner for the starting job.

But he’ll have competition in a much-svelter Ingram, who seems fazed by nothing, rarely rattled and accustomed to a healthy goaltending duel.

“He got passed over lots of times when he was young,” said Brent, who relayed his thanks to the Blazers and fans in Kamloops for their part in Connor’s growth. “When he walked though the concession stand or walked through the arena, you wouldn’t have picked him out as the goalie. He was that little round kid walking through the rink.”

The once-husky netminder from Imperial has made believers out of Blazers’ fans with physics-defying saves when they matter most, the same jaw-dropping stops that endeared him to an attentive bantam AA coach in Saskatoon.

“I’m a big believer in you can’t be great at anything until you’re first a great person — and he’s a great person,” Priel said.

“These are opportunities that only come for a select few. I’ll be there front and centre cheering him on. Guaranteed.”

Team Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme, whose staff includes assistant coach Kris Knoblauch, also from Imperial, will have the final call — Hart or Ingram?

Canada has pre-tournament games against Finland on Monday, the Czech Republic on Wednesday and Switzerland on Dec. 23. Each of the games begin at 4 p.m. on TSN.

The Canadians open pool play against Russia on Boxing Day. Game time is 4 p.m.

“We had a little conversation with Connor and the family,” Brent said. “Even a year ago, we’d never have dreamed of any of this coming to fruition. Gee whiz, it sure worked out well for him.

“Carter is a great goalie. Either one of those guys is going to give them a great chance to win and that’s what matters.”

Some recent history

JC Lipon is the last Blazer who played for Canada at the world juniors, accomplishing the feat in 2013.

Devan Dubnyk was the last Blazers’ netminder to be invited to play for Team Canada at the world juniors. He was the backup goaltender on the 2006 team that won gold in Vancouver.