Canada is turning 150— but Kamloops council is not sure how to throw a party

Canada is turning 150— but Kamloops council is not sure how to...

A $75,000 fence won’t be part of Kamloops’ celebrations when Canada turns 150 next year.

At its Tuesday meeting, council voted to approve $70,000 in funding from last year’s surplus for city staff to create events and installations celebrating the country’s milestone anniversary, but gave the chop to a plan to put heritage fencing around Stuart Wood elementary as part of the party.

“I drive by the fence every day. It’s ugly as anything, but the condition is very good for what it was meant for, which is a school yard fence,” said Coun. Arjun Singh, suggesting the city should focus on festivities instead.

But which of the suggested plans to fund proved controversial, as councillors argued over whether to allow staff to spend money on a commemorative 150th tulip and two fireworks displays.

Coun. Denis Walsh attempted to have approximately $40,000 budgeted for the fireworks, which would be displayed on New Year’s Eve and Canada Day, earmarked for public art or another tangible project, calling fireworks wasteful.

“To blow $40,000 up in the air has never sat right with me,” he said. “To me, that’s something dumb to do.”

The city typically spends about $15,000 per year on its Canada Day fireworks, with a donation of several thousand dollars from the Multicultural Society.

Other councillors argued Walsh risked taking the fun out of the celebrations.

“I have a great fear that we’re going to jimmy this down to nothing. This is a celebration because we’re all Canadian,” Coun. Pat Wallace said. “This is something for everyone and the more we look at the budget, the more we tear down, the more we run the risk of ruining a great celebration.”

Director of parks, recreation and cultural services Byron McCorkell said while staff has proposed several events and projects for 2017 — including a maple forest and a street hockey-themed block party — plans have not been finalized and some projects could change. Staff is applying for grant funding for the celebrations, which may result in less cash spent by the city.

Coun. Donovan Cavers was the lone opponent to the city financing Canada Day at all, arguing it isn’t Kamloops’ job.

“It’s a federal celebration and any resourcing or funding of that should come from the federal government,” he said, later suggesting the city could mark the occasion by simply ordering more red fireworks.