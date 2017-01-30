Canada is losing the LNG battle

Editor:

Statoil’s Hammerfest LNG export facility in Norway, a competitor to B.C. and Alberta natural gas, dispatched a cargo to Canada in January, according to shipping data.

The Statoil-chartered Arctic Voyager was headed for the Canaport LNG terminal in Saint John.

According to LNG World News, “Canaport LNG is a partnership between Repsol (75 per cent) and Irving Oil (25 per cent), with Canaport LNG as the developer, owner and operator of the LNG facility. The terminal is capable of sending 1.2-billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.”

What is going in Canada?

Canada is now importing liquefied natural gas from Norway when B.C. is trying sell LNG.

There are thousands of jobs and thousands of man hours of labour going out the window to import LNG. Canada should be sending LNG from B.C. to the East Coast by pipelines and not importing the product from Norway.

The federal Liberal party was voted in to create jobs for our Canadian economy.

Frank Lang

Kamloops