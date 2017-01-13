Canada West to rebrand before 2017-2018 season

The Canada West Universities Athletic Association will be sporting a new look when play gets underway in the 2017-2018 season.

The conference announced Thursday afternoon that it has partnered with Artslinger, an Edmonton-based graphic design company, to create a new visual identity for university sports in Western Canada.

The rebrand will include a new primary logo to replace the current mark, which has been in use since the early 2000s. It will also have new looks for its key properties, including Canada West TV, the Canada West playoffs and an update conference website.

“Canada West prides itself on being a leader in university sport and part of that leadership is the drive to constantly improve,” said Adrienne Healey, the chair of the Canada West Marketing and Communications Committee.

“We have embarked on a rebrand to develop a simplified, modern and highly recognizable mark that can be used across all platforms and worn with pride by our student-athletes.

The name of the conference will not change with the rebrand.

The new look will mark the second time Canada West has partnered with Artslinger. The two paired up to develop a logo for the Hardy Cup prior to the 2015 season.

Work on concepts for the rebrand are currently underway, with an unveil planned for August.