Canada wins mining award

Canada’s mineral industry has been at Mines and Money London, Europe’s biggest mining finance conference. Canada last week won the Best Country Award for international leadership in governance and for showing the most improvement in terms of attractiveness to investors. Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, accepted the award.

Canada, among other countries, was nominated for the award by readers of the Mining Journal. Nominations were reviewed by Mines and Money London’s industry advisory board and awards judging panel, which comprises global industry leaders.

“Our government and Canada’s miners have worked tirelessly to ensure that the maple leaf remains a trusted and valued symbol within the global mineral industry,” said Jim Carr, Canada’s minister of natural resources. “Attracting investment in our mineral industry by ensuring strong regulations and responsible and environmentally sound practices will help to ensure that mining remains a source of opportunity and prosperity for communities across the country.”

More than $100,000 raised by Cobs

Cobs Bread raised $102,599 through its 89 bakeries across Canada, including its Kamloops outlet in Sahali, for the Breakfast Club of Canada. The club is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing funding and services for school breakfast programs in communities across the country. For three days in September, Cobs donated $1 from the sale of each sandwich loaf to the club and customers could also make donations.

“The enthusiasm from Cobs Bread and their bakeries to help support Breakfast Club has been amazing. We appreciate their continued efforts and congratulate them on a successful campaign!” stated Josee Desjardins, senior director of operations and development with the Breakfast Club of Canada.