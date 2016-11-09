Canadian politicians among those surprised by Trump’s election win

Count Kamloops politicians among those surprised by the outcome of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.

Mayor Peter Milobar and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cath McLeod told KTW they weren’t expecting Republican Donald Trump’s victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“You start to wonder about all the polling,” Milobar said. “Definitely not what I think most people were expecting to happen.”

McLeod said it will be important for Canada to retain its relationship with its largest trading partner and closest neighbour in the face of the unexpected results.

She said that will mean working to explain the benefits of free trade to a president-elect who has called for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I think we need to have those conversations in terms of how important and really how integrated our supply chain is now,” McLeod said.

“Any review of NAFTA and any thickening of borders for the movement of goods and services in our supply chain would, I think, not be good for Canada and not be good for America.”

McLeod said she sees Trump’s support for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which would link Alberta to oil refineries, tank farms and pipeline distribution centres, as one benefit for Canada amid other uncertainties.

Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the pipeline’s approval a top priority with Trump’s election.

With Trump’s victory, Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch has called for a similar style politics to come to Canada.

“It’s why I’m the only candidate who will ensure that every visitor, immigrant and refugee will be screened for Canadian values,” Leitch said in a statement.

McLeod, who supports Erin O’Toole for the leadership, said she disagrees with that approach.

“I mean, how do you screen for values?” she asked.

“And Canada has a good history of accommodation and everyone benefitting from our coming together. You look at Kamloops itself and relationships with the different cultural communities have been a significant asset for our community as a whole.”

Milobar said it’s difficult to predict what a Trump presidency will mean for the country or B.C., but noted the election is another reminder of the power of individual voters and the room for error within polls.

“It looked like a Clinton victory, but it was only a few percentage points ahead,” he said. “When you’re talking relatively tight races in some of the states, a few people can really make a big difference.

“I think you see the same thing provincially, too. Riding by riding, the polls can say one thing, but it really comes down to getting out and supporting the candidate you would like to support.”