Candle vigil, Facebook page for those who have lost children

This Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of Worldwide Candle Lighting, an event promoted by Compassionate Friends.

The international organization, which has a chapter in Kamloops, provides support to families when a child dies.

The goal is to create a wave of lit candles around the world, starting at 7 p.m. in each time zone and continuing for an hour.

It starts in New Zealand and each area of the globe joins in as the hour is reached.

There will be some new families joining the movement this year as the fentanyl crisis continues in Kamloops, families who are living with the many stages of grief as they cope with the loss of their family members.

Two moms who have had to deal with that reality — and continue to do so every day — have started a closed Facebook page for those families to contact.

There, they can ask questions, post how they’re feeling and know they’re not going to be subjected to some of the comments of online trolls.

Sherry Robinson and Sandra Tully have created the Facebook page Kamloops Area Parents Who Have Lost Their Children to Overdose.

Permission must be given to join the group because it is only for parents in the Kamloops region — east to Salmon Arm, south to Merritt, north to Clearwater and west to Lillooett — who have lost a young adult or child because of an overdose.

The main goal is to socially support each other, something the moms said is important every day, but which they suspect will be especially needed as the Christmas season continues.

Another goal is to increase public awareness and reduce the stigma that surrounds overdose deaths. They also want to advocate for improved social and public-health services and hope to collaborate with other networks with similar advocacy goals.

The local Compassionate Friends chapter can be contacted by calling 250-374-6030 or by sending an email to Kamloops@TCFCanada.net.