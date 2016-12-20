Cando expects to be operating in Kamloops by summer 2017

The company that purchased the former Weyerhaeuser sawmill site said Tuesday it expects to have several customers on its property by next summer.

Cando Rail Services bought the industrial site in Mission Flats in late 2015. It has done earthworks for the past several months.

It released a statement that it has started to construct tracks.

“This is the start of phase 1 of this terminal project and expansion into B.C.,” Cando CEO Brian Cornick said.

Planning and site preparation took longer than expected, Cornick noted. The company originally forecast it would be operational in Kamloops by this past summer.

In an interview earlier this year, Cornick said Kamloops is an ideal location for the rail terminal as it expands into B.C. to industrial switching, transloading, railcar storage and repair and engineering services.

It expects to service both CN Rail and CP Rail cars.

Cando has said it expects no more than 50 employees to be based out of Kamloops. Positions would include locomotive engineers, conductors, truck drivers and office staff.