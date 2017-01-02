We cannot simply let them die

Editor:
I really get a good laugh reading letters to the editor about the opioid crisis in this province.
It would seem a great number of people in Kamloops have the opinion that drug users make bad choices, shouldn’t have access to medical services and should essentially be left to die because of their choices.
If we apply this logic to other personal choices, we can list a few others that deserve an unofficial death penalty.
Every year, many Canadians are treated for smoking-related diseases such as lung cancer and emphysema. They made a personal choice by smoking and yet we continue to treat their medical issues.
Every year, the medical system treats people with alcohol-related illnesses, such as cirrhosis of the liver, gout and pancreatitis, and many die of alcohol poisoning.
Should people who are injured in drunk-driving accidents in which they are at fault also be left to suffer without support of the medical system?
In Canada, 25.4 per cent of adults are listed as obese.
Sure, people attribute some of this to genetics, but for the most part, obesity is caused by people eating too much food.
Obese people are at risk of suffering from cardiovascular problems, diabetes and hypertension. They are more likely to suffer from a stroke than other people.
All these health problems can be traced back to personal choices (although many opioid addicts started their addiction from a doctor’s prescription).
If we refuse to help addicts, we should refuse to help smokers, alcoholics and obese people.
If you have a friend or loved one who smokes, drinks too much or eats more than they should, would you be OK with letting them die?
Probably not.
Ryan Cavani
Kamloops
Thank you!
I am astounded that there are 5 thumbs down…I am also convinced that some people just don’t read the letters or have any appreciation of what has been presented. Basically the author of the letter has stated that drug addiction, a self inflicted condition, should be treat just as other self inflicted conditions such as illness caused by alcohol, smoking, obesity, etc. And, m0nst3r, all you have done is thank him for his insight…yet for your thanks you garnered 5 thumbs down! Go figure!?
I just wonder do you have someone in your family that is a drug addict, if not you don’t know the full story. Something like someone that don’t have children and then they suddenly know how to raise other people’s children.
Anyone who smokes, uses a sun bed, sun tans, drinks alcohol, does illicit drugs, abuses prescriptions and makes poor dietary choices should be charged a massive premium for healthcare services, or in some cases denied care. Why should healthy people, (not many left), pick up the tab for those who lack self-control? Enough of the Liberalism.
One problem with your logic is that smokers, drinkers and obese people have all paid taxes on these products. How much tax is collected on drug users who are breaking the law in what they do? I pay taxes, and MSP,s where is my wife’s doctor? I must pay for a service I cannot get. Sorry your comparison lacks credibility in fundamental logic.
Your logic is the one that is flawed. So, the ability to abuse one’s body is dependent on the equal ability to pay taxes on those products? The costs to care for those suffering from heart disease and obesity related illnesses is the billions of dollars each year. What about the costs associated with legal substances like tobacco and alcohol – health care, legal and social costs? It’s probably in the billions also. Where do you think the money comes from to float the habits of all these smokers, drinkers and obese people so they can continue on naively thinking that they have “paid their way” to keep doing what they are doing? Do you think the cost/benefit to Canadian society is a positive one?
How much tax money is used when someone drives drunk a kills someone (including the courts)? Perhaps the drunk driver was paying taxes at the time of the accident, but when you figure out the cost of the booze he/she drank and the automobile insurance he/she paid compared to the aftermath of such a tragedy and the related costs who gets stiffed in the end? How much tax money is spent to care for those with Type 2 Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases related to obesity? Hospital care, pharmaceuticals, physician care and institutional care….who pays for that? So, Billy that buys a pack of cigarettes is doing his part to fund this tremendous burden on the Federal Budget so he gets a pass?
The money comes from our taxes, including those that take care of their bodies the best they can, but even from those that abuse drugs because not all drug abusers are homeless addicts with no jobs. Do you think that husband and wife in Vancouver late last year that recreationally took drugs with Fentanyl and died didn’t pay MSP premiums? Still believe that those are that drink alcohol, smoke or are obese (or all 3…which is not uncommon) are rightfully paying their way as compared to people that abuse drugs?
What about a teen that accidentally overdoses in school? If he or she isn’t paying taxes then should they be left to die waiting for an ambulance to arrive rather than have a Naloxone kit on-hand which could save his or her life? Does that make a lot of sense? Yet, we have no problem with junk food in schools….oohh because the kid is paying tax on that junk food so it’s ok…lol. The kid that accidentally overdoses is the problem, but the obese kid has paid his/her way…lol.
If the metric being used is that drug addicts are costing us too much in time and money so we should abandon them and let them die then look no further than the more socially acceptable vices which actually cost as much or more to the taxpayer as those who abuse drugs. It’s hypocritical to think otherwise. They are huge drains on society which are only increasing.
Ryan you are creating a false strawman in comparing opioid drug users to other people suffering from “lifestyle” caused diseases. The difference for example is that obese people for most part are not obtaining funds for their doughnut habit are not breaking into houses, businesses, cars, stealing whatever is left out in your yard, pimping, prostituting themselves, and strong arming others.
Criminal drug use is a massive and lucrative industry. Legalize all drugs, provide free drugs to addicts, house addicts in remote locations with a minimum five year residency, provide work and educational opportunities, and put the criminals out of business.
“Safe injection sites” are idiocy. A mobile “safe injection” vehicle is beyond idiocy.