We cannot simply let them die

Editor:

I really get a good laugh reading letters to the editor about the opioid crisis in this province.

It would seem a great number of people in Kamloops have the opinion that drug users make bad choices, shouldn’t have access to medical services and should essentially be left to die because of their choices.

If we apply this logic to other personal choices, we can list a few others that deserve an unofficial death penalty.

Every year, many Canadians are treated for smoking-related diseases such as lung cancer and emphysema. They made a personal choice by smoking and yet we continue to treat their medical issues.

Every year, the medical system treats people with alcohol-related illnesses, such as cirrhosis of the liver, gout and pancreatitis, and many die of alcohol poisoning.

Should people who are injured in drunk-driving accidents in which they are at fault also be left to suffer without support of the medical system?

In Canada, 25.4 per cent of adults are listed as obese.

Sure, people attribute some of this to genetics, but for the most part, obesity is caused by people eating too much food.

Obese people are at risk of suffering from cardiovascular problems, diabetes and hypertension. They are more likely to suffer from a stroke than other people.

All these health problems can be traced back to personal choices (although many opioid addicts started their addiction from a doctor’s prescription).

If we refuse to help addicts, we should refuse to help smokers, alcoholics and obese people.

If you have a friend or loved one who smokes, drinks too much or eats more than they should, would you be OK with letting them die?

Probably not.

Ryan Cavani

Kamloops