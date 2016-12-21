KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Car-sized contribution from Volkswagen Kamloops

Terry Lowe (centre, with cheque) and his staff at VW of Kamloops get in the Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 16.

Every Friday the staff wear jeans and put a donation of food for the Food Bank into the Thule rack on top of a vehicle. Lowe also added $1,000 for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.