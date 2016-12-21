KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Car-sized contribution from Volkswagen Kamloops

IN THE PHOTO: Terry Lowe (centre, with cheque) and his staff at VW of Kamloops get in the Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 16. Every Friday the staff wear jeans and put a donation of food for the Food Bank into the Thule rack on top of a vehicle. Lowe also added $1,000 for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund. Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.
DONATIONS AS OF DEC. 22
Anna Evenrude, $50
Anonymous, $25
Sandra Blakely, $100
Margaret Sandulak, $75
Kay Prichard, $25
Rick Bennett, $50
H and L Francis, $50
Anonymous, $25
The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100
Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200
Larry J. Lewis, $50
Anonymous, $100
Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25
Amy Regen, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75
Robert and Romona Goldie, $30
Jeanne Abbott, $200
M. N. Rueger, $50
Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50
Shirley Brown, $100
Anonymous, $28
M. Colleen Stainton, $200
Kathy Mason, $100
Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25
The Patrick family in memory of Kelly, $100
Greg Harris, $50
Anonymous, $20
Joan and Larry Cummings, $30
Marlene Larson, $100
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100
Lucy Hicks, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100
Brenda Funk in memory of Henry Funk, $25
Lynne Totten, $100
Anonymous, $100
Paula Gardner in memory of Brad Gardner, $500
Julia Bergeron birthday party donations in lieu of gifts, $55
Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hart, $100
Anonymous, $200
Joan Goode, $25
Anonymous, $25
Lois McAlary in memory of Sarah McAlary, $100
Edie Pletzer, $50
Anonymous, $25
Heather Palmer, $100
Evelyn Meyer, $75
In memory of Teresa and Sam Bruno, $50
1:30 p.m. Mon/Wed Old Dogs hockey group, $450
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Sharon and Tom Moore, $100
Anonymous, $500
Gwen and Gordon Watson Harris, $400
Olga MacKay, $20
Harriett and Jacques Chave, $100
Robert and Jo-Mary Hunter, $200
Wayne and Twink Murphy, $25
Spats and Bingley, $50
Tony and Kaz Dufficy, $100
Gladys and Ken Klepachek, $50
Nel Sarrasin in memory of Gordon Sarrasin, $50
D. McKee, $50
Diana Hauser, $100
Anonymous, $25
Don and Marlene Pattern, $50
John and Val Kemp, $100
P. O’ Brien, $100
Wesley, Vanessa and Christina Mah, $75
Terry and Lynne Murphy, $500
Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100
Anonymous, $200
Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100
Cathy and Phil Homan, $100
Gwen MacKinder in memory of my friend Sophia Keuris, $100, and in memory of my mother Minnie Cook, $100
Anonymous, $100
Ken and Mo in memory of Kala MacKinlay, $200
Anonymous, $200
Cathy and Phil Holman, $100
Sandy and Robbie Osborne, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Terry and Dick Taylor, $100
Judy and Ken Zutz, $100
Leona Colna, $25
Catherine Damini, $50
Verita and Case Van Diemen, $500
Don and Debby Erickson, $100
Mike and Helen McBride, $100
Clarke and Merle Roadhouse, $25
Eleanor M. Nicol, $500
Jim and Thea Rousell, $25
Rob and Shirley Shanks, $25
Marge Lane, $25
Arlene Currie, $35
Stan and Evelyn Lowrey, $25
Kamloops Ladies Afternoon Curling Club, $180
Anonymous, $200
Calvin and Patricial Moulton, $100
Noeline and Kale Kerr, $100
Anonymous, $200
In memory of Fred and Sandra, $50
Vera Wojna, $100
John and Joanne Soberlak, $200
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Muriel and Norman Cooper and Gloria and Tom Stout Sr., $100
First Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market, $42.25
Anonymous, $100
Linda Marson, $100
James Moffat, $100
Jerry Neigel, $200
Darren, Sharlene and Kyle McIlwain, $100
Joe Dobson, $100
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Len and Sheila Knight, $50
Commodore dinner with friends and family of KTW, $1,525
Anonymous, $100
The Botham family in memory of Peter, $100
In memory of Juli Lion, $50
Thompson Rivers University Foundation, $500
Allan and Karen MacLaren, $25
Anonymous, $20
Anonymous, $300
John and Lorraine Hoffert, $200
Anonymous, $100
Kathleen Ayotte, $100
Anonymous, $200
Merry Christmas to family and Friends, $600
In memory of Aunt Gertie, $100
Marg and Terry Bangen, $100
Taya Berkhout, $200
Anonymous, $100
A and G Morrissette, $200
Angela and Chris de Haan, $300
Rusty and Ian Paterson, $100
Anonymous, $100
Barry Manderson and Kathy Bassett, $100
Rae and John Agassiz, $80
Sue Turner, $100
Frank and Chris Amon, $200
Anonymous, $100
Chris Wass, $75
Jo Armstrong, $100
Audrey Dalgleish in memory of my sister Daphne Perry, $50
In memory of Dad-Noel from the Kirby family, $100
Hudson Bay Company associates, $301
Western Karate Academy Christmas charity kickathon, $7,475
Anonymous, $100
Bill and Carol Greenhalgh, $500
Tracy Hendry, $140
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Downtown Businessmen’s Christmas social, $890
Volkswagen of Kamloops, $1,000
In memory of Dicey Robinson, $1,000
St. John Vianney Friday afternoon bridge club, $149.05
Anonymous, $25
Alexis and Cathy’s Christmas party, $240
Rosemary Anerson, $50
Alice De Smet in memory of Bill, Brenda and Patrick, $25
Kam Tech Consulting, $300
Evelyn Vipond-Schmidt in memory of Wilf Schmidt, $200
Preceptor Delta Beta Sigma Phi, $100
Diane Bloomfield, $20
Maureen Carr in memory of Emily Lendvoy, $50
Anonymous, $200
Kamloops Community Corrections, $270
Anonymous, $50
The dental staff of Dr. Daniel Wotton, $210
BC Hydro employees, $382.50
Anonymous, $100
Shirley Clayton in memory of Tony and Kay, $200
Daryl and Jacquie Shinkewski, $100
Anonymous, $25
James Davison, $25
The Pilates Tree and friends, $300
Margaret Pillay, $50
Bryan Nykyforchyn, $200
Patricia Fair, $100
Free Radicals Hockey Club, $6,800
Elaine Bonderud in memory of my sister Trina, $50
Beth and Chris Antoniak in memory of Bob and Eleanor Tanner, $100
Kamloops Court House, $50
Anonymous, $1,500
Carol-Lynn Morris, $35
Anonymous, $250
Total: $42,352.80
….outstanding, Kamloops !