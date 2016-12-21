KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Car-sized contribution from Volkswagen Kamloops

ktw-xmas-cheer-160x160IN THE PHOTO: Terry Lowe (centre, with cheque) and his staff at VW of Kamloops get in the Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 16. Every Friday the staff wear jeans and put a donation of food for the Food Bank into the Thule rack on top of a vehicle. Lowe also added $1,000 for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund. Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.

DONATIONS AS OF DEC. 22

Anna Evenrude, $50

Anonymous, $25

Sandra Blakely, $100

Margaret Sandulak, $75

Kay Prichard, $25

Rick Bennett, $50

H and L Francis, $50

Anonymous, $25

The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100

Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200

Larry J. Lewis, $50

Anonymous, $100

Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25

Amy Regen, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75

Robert and Romona Goldie, $30

Jeanne Abbott, $200

M. N. Rueger, $50

Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50

Shirley Brown, $100

Anonymous, $28

M. Colleen Stainton, $200

Kathy Mason, $100

Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25

The Patrick family in memory of Kelly, $100

Greg Harris, $50

Anonymous, $20

Joan and Larry Cummings, $30

Marlene Larson, $100

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100

Lucy Hicks, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $25

In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100

Brenda Funk in memory of Henry Funk, $25

Lynne Totten, $100

Anonymous, $100

Paula Gardner in memory of Brad Gardner, $500

Julia Bergeron birthday party donations in lieu of gifts, $55

Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hart, $100

Anonymous, $200

Joan Goode, $25

Anonymous, $25

Lois McAlary in memory of Sarah McAlary, $100

Edie Pletzer, $50

Anonymous, $25

Heather Palmer, $100

Evelyn Meyer, $75

In memory of Teresa and Sam Bruno, $50

1:30 p.m. Mon/Wed Old Dogs hockey group, $450

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Sharon and Tom Moore, $100

Anonymous, $500

Gwen and Gordon Watson Harris, $400

Olga MacKay, $20

Harriett and Jacques Chave, $100

Robert and Jo-Mary Hunter, $200

Wayne and Twink Murphy, $25

Spats and Bingley, $50

Tony and Kaz Dufficy, $100

Gladys and Ken Klepachek, $50

Nel Sarrasin in memory of Gordon Sarrasin, $50

D. McKee, $50

Diana Hauser, $100

Anonymous, $25

Don and Marlene Pattern, $50

John and Val Kemp, $100

P. O’ Brien, $100

Wesley, Vanessa and Christina Mah, $75

Terry and Lynne Murphy, $500

Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100

Anonymous, $200

Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100

Cathy and Phil Homan, $100

Gwen MacKinder in memory of my friend Sophia Keuris, $100, and in memory of my mother Minnie Cook, $100

Anonymous, $100

Ken and Mo in memory of Kala MacKinlay, $200

Anonymous, $200

Cathy and Phil Holman, $100

Sandy and Robbie Osborne, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Terry and Dick Taylor, $100

Judy and Ken Zutz, $100

Leona Colna, $25

Catherine Damini, $50

Verita and Case Van Diemen, $500

Don and Debby Erickson, $100

Mike and Helen McBride, $100

Clarke and Merle Roadhouse, $25

Eleanor M. Nicol, $500

Jim and Thea Rousell, $25

Rob and Shirley Shanks, $25

Marge Lane, $25

Arlene Currie, $35

Stan and Evelyn Lowrey, $25

Kamloops Ladies Afternoon Curling Club, $180

Anonymous, $200

Calvin and Patricial Moulton, $100

Noeline and Kale Kerr, $100

Anonymous, $200

In memory of Fred and Sandra, $50

Vera Wojna, $100

John and Joanne Soberlak, $200

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Muriel and Norman Cooper and Gloria and Tom Stout Sr., $100

First Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market, $42.25

Anonymous, $100

Linda Marson, $100

James Moffat, $100

Jerry Neigel, $200

Darren, Sharlene and Kyle McIlwain, $100

Joe Dobson, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Len and Sheila Knight, $50

Commodore dinner with friends and family of KTW, $1,525

Anonymous, $100

The Botham family in memory of Peter, $100

In memory of Juli Lion, $50

Thompson Rivers University Foundation, $500

Allan and Karen MacLaren, $25

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $300

John and Lorraine Hoffert, $200

Anonymous, $100

Kathleen Ayotte, $100

Anonymous, $200

Merry Christmas to family and Friends, $600

In memory of Aunt Gertie, $100

Marg and Terry Bangen, $100

Taya Berkhout, $200

Anonymous, $100

A and G Morrissette, $200

Angela and Chris de Haan, $300

Rusty and Ian Paterson, $100

Anonymous, $100

Barry Manderson and Kathy Bassett, $100

Rae and John Agassiz, $80

Sue Turner, $100

Frank and Chris Amon, $200

Anonymous, $100

Chris Wass, $75

Jo Armstrong, $100

Audrey Dalgleish in memory of my sister Daphne Perry, $50

In memory of Dad-Noel from the Kirby family, $100

Hudson Bay Company associates, $301

Western Karate Academy Christmas charity kickathon, $7,475

Anonymous, $100

Bill and Carol Greenhalgh, $500

Tracy Hendry, $140

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Downtown Businessmen’s Christmas social, $890

Volkswagen of Kamloops, $1,000

In memory of Dicey Robinson, $1,000

St. John Vianney Friday afternoon bridge club, $149.05

Anonymous, $25

Alexis and Cathy’s Christmas party, $240

Rosemary Anerson, $50

Alice De Smet in memory of Bill, Brenda and Patrick, $25

Kam Tech Consulting, $300

Evelyn Vipond-Schmidt in memory of Wilf Schmidt, $200

Preceptor Delta Beta Sigma Phi, $100

Diane Bloomfield, $20

Maureen Carr in memory of Emily Lendvoy, $50

Anonymous, $200

Kamloops Community Corrections, $270

Anonymous, $50

The dental staff of Dr. Daniel Wotton, $210

BC Hydro employees, $382.50

Anonymous, $100

Shirley Clayton in memory of Tony and Kay, $200

Daryl and Jacquie Shinkewski, $100

Anonymous, $25

James Davison, $25

The Pilates Tree and friends, $300

Margaret Pillay, $50

Bryan Nykyforchyn, $200

Patricia Fair, $100

Free Radicals Hockey Club, $6,800

Elaine Bonderud in memory of my sister Trina, $50

Beth and Chris Antoniak in memory of Bob and Eleanor Tanner, $100

Kamloops Court House, $50

Anonymous, $1,500

Carol-Lynn Morris, $35

Anonymous, $250

Total: $42,352.80

