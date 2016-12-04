Care to ring the bell? Sally Ann seeking volunteers for Kettle Campaign

The volunteer force behind the Kamloops Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Campaign is looking a little smaller than usual this year.

Capt. Paul Trickett said more than 170 community members usually come out to man the collection stations spread across the city, but this year the number hasn’t climbed quite as high.

“We’re finding it harder to get volunteers this year,” he said.

Trickett isn’t sure why numbers are down, but believes the program may ramp up in December.

“It’s probably people just need to get into the Christmas spirit,” he said.

The Salvation Army has 12 kettles in the city and one at the Merritt Walmart. Kamloops locations include Walmart, Save-On Foods and Real Canadian Superstore in Sahali, Your Independent Grocer on the North Shore and the North and South shore branches of the BC Liquor Store.

A kettle will be set up at Costco in Aberdeen on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Trickett said the charity hopes to raise $200,000 this year after taking in $170,000 in 2015. So far, kettle donations are coming in at about the same pace as last year.

Money raised is used for family-services programs in Kamloops.

“We run a food bank and we also help people with getting back into school. We help people with employment training, with things like hydro if they get short on hydro,” Trickett said.

The charity also helps teens who have aged out of foster care get set up and find education or training.

Additional funds raised this year will be used to expand the number of training programs offered.

“People are coming to us and we’re finding it’s almost generational. People are growing up in poverty and just following the poverty line,” Trickett said. “What we’re trying to do now is identify that and bring people into some training to break the cycle, so you’re not trapped in this.”

One new program focuses on women’s employment, which Trickett said is about building self-esteem and finding a job.

“Without that money, it’s hard to start any new programs, though because we’re budgeted right to the max,” he said.

To volunteer for this year’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, contact Christine at 250-819-0017.