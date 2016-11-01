Carl’s Jr. closes in three cities, including Kamloops

The parent company of Carl’s Jr. has shut the doors on its Kamloops operation on the East Trans-Canada Highway. CKE Restaurants Holdings also closed its restaurants in Vernon and Penticton. The lone Carl’s that will remain in operation is in Kelowna.

An employee at the Kelowna Carl’s Jr., who declined to give his name because he was not authorized to speak for the company, said the owner of Jove Franchise Development Corp. was “very ill and he just needed to get out.”

Jove operated the four Interior locations of Carl’s. A purchaser was found for Jove Franchise’s Kelowna restaurant but not for the other three Interior locations. He said it’s possible another franchisee could step forward to restart any of the other three Carl’s locations, but that does not seem likely in the short term.

“The employee said traffic at the Kamloops Carl’s was “OK for the area.”

CKE Restaurants positioned Carl’s as a premium competitor in the competitive fast-food burger market. Carl’s Jr. opened in Kamloops in 2013. It replaced the demolished Orchard Grill.