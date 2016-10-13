Casting calls for extras this weekend

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is calling on extras this weekend for upcoming productions. The first casting calls are in Kelowna on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Conference Centre, 2429 Hwy. 97 N between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and in Vernon at the Fairfield Hotel, 5300 Anderson Way from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, an additional casting call will be held in Kamloops. Beautiful Voice, a feature film, will be shooting in the River City from Oct. 24 to Dec. 2. Males and females of all ages are needed, in particular Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, East Indian, First Nations and mixed ethnicities. The casting call is at Sahali Mall from noon to 4 p.m. Measurements and photos will be taken. Enter through the back doors and follow the signs.

Those interested must be a Canadian citizen or have a valid work permit with a flexible schedule available to work one or several days. Travel to and from Kamloops will be provided. No fees will be charged. For more information, email tnfc@tnrd.ca or call 250-377-8763 or 1-877-377-8673.