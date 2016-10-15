Catch a ferry and glimpse of the Orca Freeway

IN THE PHOTO: California sea lions are a delicacy for transient orca whales. They bask in large numbers on the rocky shores of the San Juan archipelago. Hop on a ferry to visit the island. The area also boasts the Pelindaba Lavender Farm. Summer is best, to catch the organic plants in full bloom. L auren Kramer photo

There’s an aura of mysterious, wild beauty that lingers in the San Juans, where close to 90 per cent of the archipelago’s 172 isles remain untouched and unsettled. Kayak or boat to their shores and all you’ll find around you is raptors, the silvery heads of harbor seals and a few deer who braved the currents to get there.

Known as the “Orca Freeway,” San Juan Island is reputedly the best place for orca watching by land and the whales are often seen feeding, breaching, spyhopping and lobtailing between May and October. That’s when sea life is most abundant and migrating salmon, the favorite meal of orca resident pods J and L, are most abundant.

“It’s all about the food,” quipped naturalist Sarah Kirkish, as we headed out on a whale watching excursion with San Juan Safaris in mid-April.

Two weeks too early to see resident orca pods, our goal was to find a transient pod, and to that end we followed the food chain to transient orcas’ dining preference: marine mammals including seals, sea lions, porpoises and dolphins. We ventured north up the San Juan Channel, past the grassy slopes of Spieden Island, owned by James Jannard of Oakley, and the state park that is Jones Island. Amid the writhing, swirling channel currents, the orcas’ food source was plentiful.

On seaweed strewn rocky outcroppings we marvelled at the hefty weights of basking sea lions, their bodies the colour of toasted marshmallows. They shared real estate with harbor seals and their pups on the far side of the rocks and sharp-eyed juvenile bald eagles in the mid-section. But the orcas were nowhere to be seen. A few kids on the boat whined in disappointment but the adults just shrugged.

As in any safari, these are wild animals and you can’t predict their behaviour or whereabouts, so you take pictures of the bewitching view, the dream homes perched on the peaks of rocky shores and the island stories of adventure and exploration. Then, you head back to the island hoping tomorrow’s whale sightings will be more promising. They often are.

The hotspot for land-based whale sightings is Lime Kiln Park on the west side of the island, overlooking the deep channels of Haro Strait. A small, picturesque lighthouse perches on rocks that plunge to depths of more than 1,000 feet just metres away and its sheltered cove is a favourite playground of endangered whales and their calves. Pods J and L had nine births last year and —only one calf died, good statistics given the calf mortality rate is usually 50 per cent.

The Whale Museum operates a research station at the park and has spent years studying how sound pollution impacts orca whales. Recently it installed a hydrophone, allowing visitors to hear underwater audio at the touch of a button. I pressed it hoping for whale voices but instead received a blast of rumbling engine noise.

“That’s a boat you’re hearing,” one of the islanders told me, gesturing several miles offshore to the only vessel visible in the distance.

You won’t find any fast-paced action on San Juan Island, where the experience is all about quiet beauty, wildlife and hiking trails on large, forested swaths of land. A favourite pastime is exploring roads that wind gently and peacefully around the island. One bend in the road takes you through pastures, meadows and farmland, while the others offer glimpses of the Pacific peeking through the evergreens and miles of rugged beaches strewn haphazardly with washed up logs.

We stopped at Pelindaba Lavender Farm, where organic lavender is transformed into shortcake, chutney and therapeutic oils, and at Krystal Acres Alpaca Farm, where the soft fibres of alpaca wool are transformed into elegant capes, socks and scarves. As the sun set, we veered north on the San Juan Island Scenic Byway for Roche Harbor, once a bustling town where massive quantities of limestone were excavated, burned and shipped. Today it’s a resort where the rich dock their yachts overnight and exchange stories over pesto-crusted salmon and prime rib.

In the shadow of the old lime kilns, a magical aura descends over the harbor, one that melds past and present with perfect harmony. Spend time here and you can’t help feel that life is good.

travelwriterstales.com