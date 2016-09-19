Catholic monk charged with sexual interference

A monk in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops is expected to stand trial on an allegation he sexually interfered with a person under 16 years of age.

A lawyer representing Brother Darvin Regaspi Dominic Grageda indicated in court on Monday that he plans to enter a plea of not guilty.

Grageda was charged following an alleged incident in Cache Creek on April 26. According to court documents, he “did, for a sexual purpose, touch directly or indirectly, with a part of his body or with an object, the body of [the complainant], a person under the age of 16 years.”

Grageda is affiliated with the order Servants of the Risen Christ, which runs an operation at Immaculate Heart of Mary Shrine and Centre in Cache Creek.

KTW phoned the centre on Monday and spoke to Grageda, who said he could not comment.

A date for Grageda’s one-day trial has not yet been set.