Cause of fatal fire in Blackpool a mystery

Investigators have been unable to determine what caused a fire at a trailer in Blackpool on Dec. 1 that claimed the life of the woman living there.

Rick Owens, structure protection co-ordinator at the provincial fire commissioner’s office, said an investigation determined the fire started in the living room of the unit at the Mountain View Trailer Park in Blackpool, a small community just south of Clearwater.

Clearwater is about 90 minutes northeast of Kamloops on Highway 5 North.

Volunteer firefighters from Blackpool and Clearwater responded to the blaze with crews and equipment, but the woman and her dog died in the fire.

The provincial Coroners Office has not released the woman’s name.

Owens said damage to the home was extensive and the investigation could not determine how the fire started. The older trailer home was more flammable than contemporary units, with panelling inside, rather than gypsum for example.

“The damage was fairly severe,” Owens said. “When the fire department arrived, it was fully involved.”