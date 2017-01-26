Causes of Domtar fires likely linked

Investigators believe back-to-back fires at Domtar’s Kamloops pulp mill earlier this month were linked, but such a theory is not conclusive.

Crews from Kamloops Fire Rescue were called to the mill late in the evening on both Jan. 17 and 18 for similar small fires in the steam plant area.

Ray Webster, an investigator with Kamloops Fire Rescue, said the cause of the first fire can be traced to a leak in a six-inch hydraulic hose. That leak in the pressured line sprayed fuel on a nearby steam pipe, causing the fire.

“The second one we’re not 100 per cent sure,” Webster said, adding investigators believe oil from the earlier leak entered the metal-clad wall and later caught fire.

“Both fires literally happened six feet away and a day apart.”

Webster said follow up will be conducted by Domtar officials. That includes sending the burst hydraulic hose to the manufacturer to better determine the cause.

