Caution warranted when naming alleged offenders

Editor:

I am always leery when someone claims mistakes are not possible.

In reference to a KTW story on a Kamloops sheriff being featured on a Creep Hunter website (Creep Hunters is one of many groups that target online predators of minors), an online reader with the user name Twelfthnight made the following claim in a comment on page A9 of the Sept. 1 edition of KTW: “There are no accidents here, no mistakes.

You’re either a child predator or you’re not. You can’t accidentally be labelled one if you aren’t.”

Oh?

On page A5 of the same edition, KTW issued a correction and apology.

It seems KTW identified the wrong person as being charged with driving while prohibited.

I do not believe that KTW’s error was deliberate, but KTW accidentally labelled someone as something he was not. Considering how explosive the area of child abuse can be, I believe caution is warranted in naming alleged offenders.

Gene Wirchenko

Kamloops