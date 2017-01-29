Cavers has every right to attend public hearing

Editor:

I am shocked that some City of Kamloops staff and city CAO David Trawin have the nerve and the gall to tell Coun. Donovan Cavers he cannot attend a city public hearing on a development proposal.

Cavers is first a citizen of Kamloops and, as such, has the full right to attend any public city hearing. The topic of the hearing is city expansion and to tell an elected councillor he cannot attend is shocking.

As a councillor, it is his duty to attend and get the views of any citizen about the residential project. It is wrong to believe any citizen or councillor cannot participate or attend a hearing because they might have a contrary opinion.

What I suspect in this case is that certain staff are in favour of the project and want to silence any possible opposition to the project.

Cavers should go to the hearing and, if he doesn’t, he is foregoing his democratic right to present his position to the voters and all involved and is giving in to a somewhat undemocratic gesture of some staff.

John Hart

Ph.D in Canadian politics

Kamloops