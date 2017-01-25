Cavers maintains he has open mind, but will not attend public hearing

Reading from a prepared statement on Tuesday, Kamloops Coun. Donovan Cavers told city council he is capable of keeping an open mind on development projects in Kamloops.

Last week, Cavers was told by city staff he could not attend an upcoming public hearing because he had said he intended to vote against the project, considering it urban sprawl. Cavers also told KTW he was concerned about the project’s proximity to Kenna Cartwright Park.

City staff, including CAO David Trawin, say the perception of bias could open the city to a legal challenge on the hearing, where councillors must be able to be swayed by arguments from the public and proponents.

“I do maintain an open mind on each development application and am capable of being persuaded to be either opposed to or in favour of any application,” Cavers said.

“I do feel that minimizing peripheral growth of the city should be a top priority, but will judge each application on its own merits. Finally, I want to clarify that I have not formed conclusions on any future rezoning applications, including in or around Kenna Cartwright Park or any other area of the city.”

According to the Civic Info BC’s Handbook for Municipal Councils, when dealing with public hearings, councillors should keep in mind:

• councillors must keep an open mind, i.e. listen to all points of view and be willing to accept a persuasive presentation;

• council does not debate among its own members nor with members of the public; that is done later at a lawfully convened meeting of council;

•councillors must act in good faith.

Cavers said he will not attend the Jan. 31 public hearing on 200 Hudson’s Ridge Blvd., which True Consulting has applied to rezone from agricultural to single-family residential to make way for a 22- to 24-unit subdivision.