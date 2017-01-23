Cavers to release statement that led to him being barred from public hearing

Cavers to release statement that led to him being barred from public...

Kamloops Coun. Donovan Cavers will issue a clarification at today’s council meeting, after he was told by staff statements that made about a proposed rezoning would disqualify him from attending the public hearing on the property.

Cavers told KTW yesterday he couldn’t speak further to the issue, noting there had been a legal opinion given to the city on his comments.

Last week, Cavers called a proposed single-family subdivision at 200 Hudson’s Ridge Blvd. “urban sprawl” and said the project is too close to Kenna Cartwright Park.

Councillors were considering whether to hold a public hearing on the property, which True Consulting has applied to have rezoned from agricultural to single-family residential, to make way for 22 to 24 homes.

Cavers was told by city staff that if he couldn’t go into the hearing willing to hear arguments from all sides with an open mind, he could not attend.

City CAO David Trawin said the decision is based on concerns the city could be open to legal challenge if councillors are attending public hearings with their minds made up.

“The courts recognize that certain councillors, you have your own opinions and viewpoints and philosophical things in your mind,” Trawin said.

“But that said, you still have to have an open mind and be capable of persuasion from information that you got at a public hearing.”

Trawin said the comments also raised questions about whether Cavers can be impartial on other rezoning files that could potentially be considered urban sprawl.

But he believes that was unintentional, noting Cavers told KTW he voted against the Hudson’s Ridge project in earlier stages and wanted to remain consistent.

Deputy corporate officer Linda Campbell said councillors are warned in their code of conduct materials not to create a perception the rules are being made up, or are different for various applicants who come to city hall, because it can lead to court challenges.

The Hudson’s Ridge public hearing is set for Jan. 31.