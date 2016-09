Cavers will run for Greens in Kamloops-South Thompson

Kamloops Coun. Donovan Cavers will carry the Green flag in Kamloops-South Thompson in next year’s provincial election.

Cavers was unveiled as the party’s candidate at a press conference at Zack’s Coffee in downtown Kamloops on Thursday morning.

Cavers will face incumbent Liberal MLA Todd Stone and Communist Party of B.C. candidate Beat Klossner.

Nancy Bepple is seeking the NDP nomination.

More to come . . .