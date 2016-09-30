CBC show featuring South Kam a ‘celebration of high school life’

David Paperny has always wanted to take a hard look at life in a Canadian high school. The TV producer said when he plans documentaries, he likes “taking audiences into places they might not get to.”

The two goals came together when, after considering more than 250 potential schools, Paperny chose South Kamloops secondary to be the site of what became the six-episode This Is High School. It premieres on Sunday on CBC and continues for five Sundays afterward at 8 p.m.

Each episode will tell the stories of two students, interwoven with general observations about life at the school. The first episode, Grade 9 is the Worst Year, focuses on a young boy being sent to the vice-principal’s office frequently and a teen girl who finds herself bullied.

Paperny said South Kamloops was chosen because it has a diverse range of students “and an outstanding calibre of teachers and administrators who would welcome us in.”

Earlier this year, the school was outfitted with 50 remote-controlled cameras that ran for eight weeks. Staff, teachers, students and parents had to agree to allow recording of whatever happened in the classrooms, hallways, offices and even the detention area.

The students whose individual stories will be told have already seen their parts, Paperny said, and have said they’re “proud to have a snapshot of their lives.”

Telling their own stories brought a sense of empowerment, even though those stories come with scenes that aren’t always complimentary. The young boy, for example, is in the vice-principal’s office often as he struggles with his behaviour and the administrator tries to find a way to connect and redirect the energy.

The solution comes on the sports field.

The girl is upset her former best friend has a new group of friends and, when she hears the friend has said nasty things about her, she spirals into a depression. School counsellors work with the two to clear up the issue and repair the friendship — but also the new reality that friends sometimes move on.

“They both felt it was a fair and honest and respectful portrayal of who they are,” Paperny said.

Some of the footage comes from direct interviews with students who knew they were miked, being recorded and were asked to explain themselves.

“Seldom does one’s own story get told with an honest treatment,” Paperny said.

The series captures the world of the high-school student, he said, dealing with issues like fitting in, self-image, anxiety, autism, popular girls, the need to excel — “finding out what is going on in schools today when the key challenge is transition.

“I have some strong memories of my own high school years,” Paperny said. “It’s a great age but it’s a difficult age, too.”

There’s another message in the series beyond the challenges of the students, he added.

“At the end of the day, we felt the show is a celebration of high school life and students and a celebration of the key role of teachers.”

While the series will tell 12 stories during the six weeks, other stories culled from the many hours of footage will be available online.

For more information, go online to cbc.ca/thisishighschool.

Extra-curricular activities

Other episodes in the series include:

• Oct. 9: I’m My Own Person, They Can’t Control Me, which looks at a star student juggling classes and her life and a struggle to keep a promising student from dropping out of school.

• Oct. 16: The Squeaky Wheel Gets the Grease, with a student struggling to excel in his hardest class while dealing with a troubled past.

• Oct. 23: I Think He Knows I Care focuses on a bright student with autism who struggles to put feelings into words for an assignment and a student confronting her anxiety issues.

• Oct. 30: Have You Ever Had A Girlfriend Before? looks at an eccentric new student struggling to fit in and a bright student whose grades drop when he picks popularity over homework.

• Nov. 6: Sink Or Swim tells the stories of a student struggling to pass a class needed to graduate and two students competing for valedictorian.

On the Tuesday after each episode, students at South Kamloops secondary will be invited to talk about the issues the episode addressed through a Facebook Live online conversation. Others can also take part and, said producer David Paperny, the hope is a national conversation can begin about the issues students face.

“A lot of effort went into it,” he said, “and we wanted to be part of starting a national conversation. We want people talking about it online, at water coolers, across the country, talking about high school life today.”

The sessions will begin at 4 p.m.