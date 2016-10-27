Celebrate Diwali on Saturday night

Yasmin Shankar is counting down the nights until Diwali.

The Kamloops Hindu Cultural Society board member went to Vancouver to purchase her sari in anticipation of the once-in-a-year celebration of lights.

“The best, best thing about it — everybody wears new clothes,” Shankar told KTW.

“Everybody has to wear new clothes. It’s a new year for all of us.”

Diwali is celebrated by Indians all over the world each year in the fall. In Hindu culture, the event honours the return of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile, when it is believed people lit oil lamps to light his return.

This year, Diwali is on Sunday, but the local society will celebrate tomorrow (Oct. 29) at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way in Aberdeen. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Shankar expects about 400 people to attend the event, which will feature food, dancing and prizes.

Thompson Rivers University students will perform solo, ballroom and group dancing.

“We’ll have appetizers and 50-50 and door prizes,” Shankar said. “Everybody in the hall — we’re going to rock the hall.”

Shankar expects the event to be colourful, with everyone’s new outfits on display, but the space will also be decorated with many lights, diya (oil lamps) and rangoli (colourful drawings).

“It’s just going to be beautiful,” Shankar said.

This year’s event is also significant because the society is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Special booklets will be given out providing guests with historical information and highlighting efforts to celebrate Hindu culture in the region.

“It has grown so much,” Shankar said.

While Diwali is celebrated in Hindu culture, all are welcome to attend the festival of lights.

“Come enjoy and celebrate Diwali with us,” Shankar said. “Enjoy the good food, enjoy the dancing and, if you get lucky, you’ll win a prize.”

Prizes have been donated by Save-On Foods, Safeway, Walmart, Flavours of India and more.

Tickets for the event are $45 for non-members, $35 for members, $30 for students, $20 for kids ages five to 12 and free for toddlers.

They can be purchased in advance by calling Shankar at 250-571-7611 or by visiting Flavours of India, 610 West Columbia St., or the Lamplighter Motel, 901 Trans-Canada Hwy.

For more information, search for the event on Facebook.