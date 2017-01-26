Celebrate Year of the Rooster

IN THE PHOTO: The Chinese Scholars and Students Association at Thompson Rivers University held its annual Spring Festival Gala on Jan. 20, which included a Chinese New Year celebration complete with dancing and performances. Allen Douglas photos/KTW

New Year’s Day was the most exciting time of year for Dali Li. As a young boy growing up in Harbin, a city of roughly four-million people in northern China, it was a day spent with family. Li would make dumplings with his parents and grandparents for family dinner that night.

His father would take him outside to set off firecrackers at night, scaring away evil and ridding the family of any bad luck entering the new year. Red envelopes filled with money would be passed from parents and grandparents to children. With Chinese New Year arriving tomorrow, all those memories are flooding back for Li.

“It’s like Christmas in Western culture,” said Li, president of the Kamloops Chinese Cultural Association. “Families get together and celebrate the new year. When I was growing up, it was the most exciting time of the year. I was looking forward to it.”

Tomorrow, the association will host a celebration at the Lotus Inn Restaurant, 512 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore, with happy hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. The celebration is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 250-376-2611.

It is the Year of the Rooster, with those born this year expected to be trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility in their work. The Chinese zodiac includes 12 animals that rotate every 12 years. Past Rooster years include 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957 and 1945.

Festivities at the Lotus Inn Restaurant will include dancers and Chinese folk singers, along with a traditional dinner including dumplings, spring rolls and roasted pork.

“It’s a little like what will be happening back home in Harbin,” Li said. “Families gather together and make dumplings. It’s more like a family reunion. A lot of people are working away from home. It’s the time of year they go back home and see their families.”