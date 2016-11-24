Celebrating the Chilcotin Ark

IN THE PHOTO: Alpine hikers explore an alpine lake retreat, high in the Chilcotin Ark. Chris Harris photo

Having moved to the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region in 1984, Chris Harris’ dream to explore new lands took him into his own backyard, traversing the region’s two mountain ranges, plateau of grasslands, lakes, ancient volcanoes and coastline rich in natural and cultural history.

In his new book, the award-winning photographer shares 30 years of capturing the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast — a 2.5-million-hectare area larger than Belgium — with a remote biodiversity few have had the privilege to know. This vast area is now protected as the “Chilcotin Ark,” holding an incredible 10 distinct bio-geoclimatic zones.

The Kamloops Photo Arts Club and Thompson Rivers University’s biological sciences department are co-sponsoring a multimedia slideshow and launch of Harris’ book, British Columbia’s Cariboo Chilcotin Coast: A Photographer’s Journey, on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the TRU Alumni Theatre at the Clocktower Building.

The book is Harris’ 13th, offering a portrait of the men and women who, over three decades, fought for protection of the complex wilderness environment of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region.

The book is replete with images sharing Harris’ passion, his search for beauty and his knack for visual narratives and a strong sense of place. To view his work or to learn more, go online to chrisharris.com.

Admission to the event is free, but guests are asked to bring donations for the TRU Student Food Bank and the Kamloops Food Bank.