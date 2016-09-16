Cello Concerto No. 2

Twenty-three years ago, a teenaged Joseph Elworthy headed to Kamloops to take part in the annual New Celebrity Concert put on by the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra. He was given the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, a piece that was ideal for him because he loves it, Elworthy said.

He won the competition and, within three days, found himself performing the concerto with the KSO publicly, a time that was a bit of a whirlwind but which he enjoyed immensely. That was the one and only time Elworthy, a Burnaby native, performed with the orchestra — but he’ll be kicking off its upcoming anniversary season this month, again doing the Shostakovich work, along with the Coriolan Overture by Beethoven and the Italian Symphony No. 4 by Mendelssohn. The concert is at Sagebrush Theatre on Sept. 24.

“I’m really honoured they reached out to me for the 40th anniversary season,” Elworthy said. “The KSO is dear to my heart, just the fact they gave me an opportunity when I was just cutting my teeth in music.”

Since then, Elworthy has performed around the world on some of the biggest stages in

the classical-music community. He was a member of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra from 2002 to 2014, has several music projects that also see him and his cello on stage and, in 2011, he was named executive director of the Vancouver Academy of Music — a place he first entered as a four-year-old whose parents wanted him to learn to play a musical instrument.

“It was just by chance a cello was given to me,” Elworthy said, “because there were wait lists for violin and viola.”

His parents liked it because they were fans of Spanish cellist Pablo Casals, who was viewed as one of the best cellists of the 20th century.

While not musicians themselves — and having come from Ireland — music was always part of home life, Elworthy said. Four may seem a young age to start the cello but Elworthy pointed out it was the 1970s, when the Suzuki movement was at its peak, one that promoted children taking up an instrument as early as three years of age. Elworthy said he’s been thinking about the 1993 competition as he prepares to perform this month. He’s also teaching it to some of his own students now.

“I think I’m so much wiser and more effective because of my teaching experience,” he said. “But you need a balance between performing and teaching.”

Add in an administrative load running the academy and being involved with its sister school in Hong Kong and his work days — and often evenings — are full. Taking a break, Elworthy and his family headed to New York last month for a vacation. He left that city just three weeks before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, “and it was moving to come back and reflect on the passage of time.

“You know, I’ve followed the KSO for decades,” he said.“Young musicians these days, they enjoy going up to Kamloops and playing. It’s a treasure.”

Coming up this season:

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra’s 40th season will include favourites and new works. The Masterworks series, which kicks off the season, includes:

• Sept. 24, Celebrating 40 Years, guest artist cellist Joseph Elworthy; program includes Coriolan Overture by Beethoven, Cello Concerto No. 1 by Shostakovich and Symphony No. 4 by Mendelssohn.

• Nov. 12, Schumann and Haydn with guest conductor Melanie Leonard and guest artist pianist Maxim Bernard; program includes Diversion for Orchestra by Alaskan, Piano Concerto in A Minor by Schumann and Symphony No. 101 by Haydn.

• Dec. 10 and Dec. 11: Christmas with the KSO with guest artists the KSO Chorus; seasonal favourites including The Hockey Sweater, a narrated musical version of the Roch Carrier classic children’s story.

• Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, The Magic of Vienna with guest artist soprano Melina Moore; program includes Carnival Overture by Dvorak, Moldau-Klonge Walzer by Strauss Sr., The Doll Song from Tales of Hoffman by Offenbach, Glitter and Be Gay from Candide by Bernstein, Ballsirenen Walz by Lehar, Think of Me/Wishing You Were Somewhere Here Again from Phantom of the Opera by Lloyd Webber and Hungarian March by Berlioz.

• Feb. 11, Past and Present with guest conductor Leslie Dala and guest artist violinist Alexandre Da Costa; program includes Overture from Marriage of Figaro by Mozart, Fire and Blood by Daugherty and Symphony No. 6 by Beethoven.

• March 11, Czech Mates with guest conductor Dina Gilbert and guest artist bassoonist Olivia Martin; program includes The Moldau by Smetana, Concerto for Bassoon and String Orchestra with Marimba by Mozetich and Symphony No. 8 by Dvorak.

• May 13, Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky with guest conductor Martin MacDonald and guest artist pianist Jaeden Izik Dzurko; program includes Appalachian Spring by Copland, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninoff, Overture for Orchestra by Tailleferre and Jeu de Cartes by Stravinsky.

The Pops series includes:

• Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, Never Break the Chain: The Music of Fleetwood Mac, featuring guest artist from Jeans ’N Classics.

• April 21 and April 22, Grammy and Juno award winner Alex Cuba performs with his band and the orchestra. All performances but chamber music are at Sagebrush Theatre. The chamber musicians perform at the Alumni Theatre in the Clock Tower Building of Thompson Rivers University.

The chamber music series includes:

• Oct. 15, Cello and Piano Duet with cellist Martin Kratky and pianist Naomi Cloutier; program includes Sonata in F Major by Strauss, Rondo in Memory of Prokofiev by Kabalevsky and Sonta in G Minro by Rachmaninoff.

• Nov. 26, Three Wildflowers with oboist Marea Chernoff, bassoonist Olivia Martin and pianist Naomi Cloutier; program includes Wildflower Trio by Brandon, Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano by Drink, Trio #2 for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano by Douglas, and Trip Op. 55 from Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor by Brod.

• Feb. 23, Sun Rivers Trio with clarinetist Sally Arai, violinist Cvetozar Vutev and pianist Naomi Cloutier; program includes Suite for Clarinet, Violin and Piano by Arutiunian, Kegelstatt Trip in E Flat by Mozart, Fantasiestucke by Amberg, Lake Sammamish by Hovhaness and Suite from the Sound by Gilliland.

• March 25, Vocal Spectrum with pianist Dimiter Terziev, mezzo-soprano Xiu-ru Liu and bass/baritone Guenko Guechev; program includes a variety of arias and duets.

• Sycamore String Quartet with Flute and Piano, with flutist Catharine Dochstader, pianist Naomi Cloutier, violinists Cvetozar Vutev and Ashley Kroecher and cellist Martin Kratky; program includes Flute Concerto in C Major by Eclair, Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet by Beach and Piano Quintet in F Minor by Brahms.