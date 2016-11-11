Cenotaph restoration nearing completion

The stones have been cleaned, the rust removed, and the broken glass replaced. But when Kamloops residents gather at the Memorial Hill Park cenotaph today, they may notice one tiny detail missing from the restored monument.

While restored clock faces were installed in the cenotaph on Monday, the hands and mechanism that will see the long-broken timepiece finally count the hours won’t be ready for a few more weeks.

“It’s the most delicate part of the whole project and there’s a lot of components involved, so that’s why it’s taking a bit longer,” said Julia Cyr, supervisor at the Kamloops Museum and Archives.

Repairs to the clock, which has reportedly not worked since the cenotaph was first built in the 1920s, are ahead ofschedule, however.

Cyr had initially expected the clock work to be completed in early 2017. Now, the mechanical work, as well as the installation of ground lights and the electrification of the monument site, are on track to finish before the end of the month.

Cyr said the clock project has taken longer than other work on the cenotaph due to its complexity, which required special pieces to be manufactured.

“It’s about the perfect measurements,” she said.

“The shaft of the clock has to fit through the glasswork so you can have the hands move, so it’s a lot of really detailed back and forth making sure that it’s perfect.”

At the same time the clockworks are installed, contractors will also finish work on four lights that will illuminate the cenotaph, finishing the project.

Restoration work began this summer, thanks in part to an anonymous donation of $50,000 from a community member.

The federal government added another $25,000 for the works via a Heritage Canada Grant.

As part of the project, the concrete pad under the monument has been expanded and levelled, additional benches and pathways and decorative fencing have been added, as well as flower beds and improved landscaping.

The cenotaph itself has been washed and repaired, and its wooden door refurbished.

The door’s ironwork has been newly powder-coated — a donation from a local firm — to prevent rust, as have the clock’s hands.

“We want to make sure we get this right,” Cyr said of the remaining work.

“We are dealing with a really old cenotaph and I don’t want to cause any damage to it, so I’m happy we’ve taken our time with this project.”