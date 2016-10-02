Chair of David Suzuki Foundation to speak in Kamloops

The chair of the David Suzuki Foundation is coming to Kamloops for a series of free presentations.

James Hoggan, president of a public-relations firm in Vancouver and co-founder of the website DeSmogBlog, will speak at Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Theatre in the Clock Tower Building.

His official topic is I’m Right and You’re An Idiot — The Toxic State of Public Disclosure. It’s a discussion on how misinformation campaigns can impact public discussions.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Hoggan will be at the Smorgasbord Deli, at Victoria Street and Seventh Avenue, for a 9 a.m. breakfast with local environmentalists to discuss the topic The Adversary Trap.

Later that day, he will be in room 162 in the Arts and Education Building at TRU for a 2:30 p.m. lecture on foreign-funded radicals.

Hoggan recently released a book that echoes the Wednesday theme. I’m Right and You’re An idiot: The Toxic Stage of Public Discourse and How to Clean It Up looks at a fractured, confused society in which key debates are filled with misinformation and rhetoric designed to polarize opinions.