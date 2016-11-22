Chamber notes flip-flopping on council report card

IN THE PHOTO: The Save-On-Foods VQA wine-sales decision — which Al Deacon (above) argued against — is an example of city council flip-flopping. It is an issue over which Kamloops Chamber of Commerce has expressed concern. KTW file photo

A report card for Kamloops city council includes several passing grades, but when it comes to flip-flips and the city’s attitude to resource projects, the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce believes elected representatives need improvement.

The report from the chamber’s campaign issues committee doesn’t include letter grades or specifics about particular councillors, but does offer praise and criticism in several areas.

Committee chair Joshua Knaak said evaluating individual councillors was seen as too difficult and potentially unproductive.

“We want to maintain strong relationships with council,” he said. “They function as a whole, so we try to evaluate them that way, rather than get into things with one particular councillor.”

On the positive side, the report praised council for doing more to be fiscally accountable, including its efforts to add GPS tracking to its fleet and finding other cost-cutting measures.

Knaak also praised the city for its public engagement, calling the high turn out at last week’s budget consultations a sign the city is doing consultation right.

It also praises “most of council” for being engaged on social media and easily reachable by the public.

However, Knaak said the chamber is concerned with the number of times council has changed its mind on an issue, reversing decisions made weeks or months earlier.

“One of the keys for the business community is certainty, so when council’s made a decision on something, the assumption is that it was an educated decision and it’s one that’s going to stick and the business can move forward accordingly,” he said. “When there’s a potential that it’s going to continue to be reopened and reversed, it creates a rather challenging situation.”

Knaak said there are cases in which a proposal has changed materially and may merit reconsideration, but noted council has much of the time reconsidered essentially the same information.

The report also encourages council to not create bylaws that duplicate provincial or federal regulations. Such duplication, the chamber argues, makes Kamloops a less attractive place to do business.

While council earned praise for its work with Venture Kamloops and business-development groups, Knaak said councillors need to be more welcoming to resource projects in the region, including the proposed Ajax mine and Kinder Morgan’s proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

“Obviously, everything needs to be done in an environmentally responsible and socially responsible manner, and the Chamber has always had a policy on that, that they’re subject to environmental review,” Knaak said. “But business growth drives community growth. That’s why most people come to Kamloops, because there’s a job here.”

Knaak said the chamber plans more report cards as the council term continues toward the 2018 civic election.