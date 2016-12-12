Chamber president selected for ranching mentorship program

A busy partner in a city law practice who is also the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce’s president and a rancher is adding another role to his life.

Ryan Scorgie was recently selected to become part of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Young Leaders program, which sees young ranchers paired with mentors in the industry.

He is the only B.C. representative in the program, although other young leaders have been chosen from the Interior in the past.

Scorgie and his husband, Percy Folkard, together run a 55-head cow-calf operation in Barnhartvale they purchased two years ago.

Scorgie grew up at a cattle and grain operation outside Grande Prairie, Alta.

He will be paired with mentor Ed Fast, a Conservative MP from Abbotsford who served as the minister for international trade in the former Conservative government.

In his involvement with the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, where he is now president, Scorgie has become active in policy and government-advocacy work — something he wants to promote in the agriculture industry.

Farmers and ranchers working seven days a week typically don’t have time to get involved in politics of the industry.

Scorgie said he thrives on involvement in advocating for business or agriculture, whatever the arena, but agriculture is unique.

“I find in the agriculture industry people don’t spend as much time on their business as in their business,” he said.

Scorgie plans to become more involved in B.C. Cattlemen’s Association.

“For me to be an advocate, I need to understand the issues and players and how I can help the industry,” he said.

In his law practice, Scorgie deals with ranchers through succession and land-use planning. Scorgie is scheduled to meet with Fast in the new year. Together they will plan his focus for learning.