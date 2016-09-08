Chamber, TD announce Business Excellence Awards finalists

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and TD have announced the finalists for the 2016 Business Excellence Awards, recognizing local corporations in 16 categories.

This marks the 30th year the awards have been celebrated in the community.

Executive director Deb McClelland said the Chamber saw an increase in unique nominations, with 166 more organizations nominated this year compared to 2015.

The Chamber also reviewed criteria for many of the awards, creating more stringent benchmarks for nominees to meet.

First vice-president Joshua Knaak said the Chamber makes an effort to ensure the categories represent the current business community.

“The Chamber wants to do whatever we can do support the businesses in our community and one of the great ways to do that is to ensure that those that really are putting the extra effort out there are recognized,” Knaak said.

Two awards were added this year: Project of the Year, for which Cascades Casino Kamloops, the City of Kamloops and the Kamloops Wineries Association are finalists; and Non-For-Profit of the Year, for which BIG Little Science Centre, Interior Community Services and St. John Ambulance are finalists.

In addition to honouring winners in the 16 categories, the Chamber’s board of directors awards the Business of the Year and the President’s Award, which goes to an “outstanding individual in the community.”

“I think one of the challenges with being a business owner, business operator is that you hear about it when you’re not doing a good job, but it’s much less likely to hear about it when you are doing a good job,” Knaak said. “So, I think hopefully for those that were nominated, it’s a pat on the back so they recognize that they are appreciated and valued.”

Winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards gala on Oct. 22. Tickets cost $115 for members and $135 for non-members and are available online at kamloopschamber.ca or by calling 250-372-7722.

The finalists for the 2016 Business Excellence Awards are:

City of Kamloops Community Service Award

• Kamloops Ford Lincoln

• Kelson Group Property Management

• Kent Wong Photography

Rocky Mountaineer Environmental Stewardship Award

• Habitat for Humanity Kamloops ReStore

• New Gold Inc. New Afton Mine

• The Afternoon Auxiliary to the Royal Inland Hospital

BDC Business Development Bank Manufacturer Award

• Domtar Inc. (Kamloops Pulp Mill)

• Fresh Is Best Salsa Company Inc.

• Horizon North Logistics

Venture Kamloops Resource Industry Award

• Domtar Inc. (Kamloops Pulp Mill)

• Lightship Works Inc.

• Trout Creek Enterprises

Westland Insurance Group Ltd Retailer Award 1 to 10 Staff

• Andres Electronic Experts

• Gord’s Appliance + Mattress Centre

• Harper’s Trail Estate Winery

Aberdeen Mall Retailer Award 11+ Staff

• Fresh Is Best Salsa Company Inc.

• Lyons Landscaping

• Mark’s

Berwick on the Park Service Provider Award 1 – 10 Staff

• Excel Personnel Inc.

• Kent Wong Photography

• Summit Gourmet Meats

Kamloops Lincoln Service Provider Award 11+ Staff

• Four Star Communications Inc.

• Hotel 540

• Tenisci Piva LLP

BCLC Technology Innovator Award

• Hummingbird Drones Inc.

• iTel Networks Inc.

• Lightship Works Inc.

TRU Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts & Tourism and Tourism Sun Peaks Tourism Award

• DoubleTree by Hilton Kamloops

• Hotel 540

• Rainbow’s Roost

• TasteFull Excursions Inc.

CN Project of the Year

• Cascades Casino Kamloops

• City of Kamloops

• Kamloops Wineries Association

Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference CentreEmployer of the Year

• iTel Networks Inc.

• Lightship Works Inc.

• Volkswagen of Kamloops

United Way Not-For-Profit of the Year

• BIG Little Science Centre

• Interior Community Services

• St. John Ambulance

TRU School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Dr. Russell Ebata, Ebata Eyecare Optometry

• Danielle Fauteux, All by Design

• Jesse Faubert, Common Sound

• Brittany Strebchuk, Aglow Bridal Lounge

KGHM International – Ajax Project Small Business of the Year

• D-JUNK Enterprises Co. Ltd

• Kamloops Naturopathic Clinic

• Lizzie Bits Baby Co.

Excel Personnel Business Person of the Year

• Steve Davidson, Kamloops Ford Lincoln

• Greg Munden, Munden Ventures Ltd

• Gavin Rasmussen, K&C’s Construction & Renovations Ltd