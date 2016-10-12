Champions crowned at first annual SD73 cross-country running event

The first annual School District 73 High School Cross-Country Running Race was held on Tuesday in Peterson Creek Park.

Placing first, second and third, respectively, in the senior girls’ division were Joanna Newbury of Valleyview secondary, Mishayla Morrisey of Merritt secondary and Sophie Ogilvie of South Kamloops secondary.

Calum Carrigan of South Kam, Josh Ogilvie of South Kam and Joel Davey of Merritt were first, second and third, respectively, in the senior boys’ race.

In the junior boys’ division, Logan Hwang of Westsyde won gold, Aiden Barrenger of Westsyde claimed silver and Trevor Laupland of South Kam earned bronze.

Hwang had the fastest overall time at the event.

Vanessa Hicks of Valleyview, Teagan Heshka of Sa-Hali and Hanneli Ladyman of South Kam finished first, second and third, respectively in the junior girls’ category.

Westsyde, Sa-Hali, Valleyview, South Kamloops, St. Ann’s and Merritt were represented at the event.

There were 35 athletes competing at the race and Olympian runner Gary Reed was the official starter.