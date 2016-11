Chapters Bookstore is opening the pages in its Aberdeen store to help add items to the Kamloops Food Bank’s shelves.

On Tuesday Nov. 29 between 6 p.m.and 9 p.m., 15 per cent of sales will be donated to the food bank.

Peter Pagnotta of Chapters is encouraging Kamloops residents to help the food bank by doing some Christmas shopping during those hours on Tuesday.