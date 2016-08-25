Charge laid in relation to stabbing of Kamloops taxi driver

A 19-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday in relation to the downtown stabbing of a Kamloops taxi driver.

Austin Eyres is facing one count of aggravated assault. He was charged late in the day on Thursday.

Kami Cabs driver Cal Huntington was rushed to Royal Inland Hospital with life-threatening injuries just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have since said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Kami Cabs general manager Satinder Mann described Huntington as a “polite professional” who has been with the company for nearly a decade.

Mann said the incident has prompted discussions about whether Kami Cabs will take steps — possibly protective glass or security cameras — to keep drivers safe.

The altercation took place at Pleasant Street and Eighth Avenue after Huntington picked up a fare from a Sahali gas station, police have said.

The Kamloops RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating.