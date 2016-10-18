Charge those responsible

Editor:

Re: KTW article of Oct. 7, (‘Teary RCMP commissioner apologizes, announces harassment suit settlement’):

Allegations of bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault in the RCMP have been mentioned in and by the media for years.

Those responsible for this shameful conduct could not keep their lips together, could not keep up their pants, could not keep their hands in the open and could not keep their impulses under control.

Now, there is a $100-million fund for payouts to victims. Of course, the victims are entitled to justice and compensation.

But, why are taxpayers responsible for the payout? We taxpayers are not guilty of the shameful conduct.

Those who committed bullying, discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault and those who ignored the complaints or pushed the complaints under the carpet should be held financially responsible for their actions. Not the taxpayer.

Ray Jones

Kamloops