Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in women’s death in Kamloops motel

The charge against a Fraser Valley man accused of killing a woman in a Kamloops hotel in August has been upgraded.

David Albert Miller is facing one count of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Debra Novacluse. Miller, 54, had initially been charged with second-degree murder.

The body of Novacluse, 52, was discovered at the Super 8 motel on Hugh Allan Drive in Aberdeen on Aug. 27. Miller was tracked by police and eventually arrested in Ontario in September.

Both Miller and Novacluse were visiting Kamloops from Abbotsford, police have said. At the time of Miller’s arrest, police called the alleged slaying “a targeted attack.”

Miller, who has been in custody since his arrest, is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a bail hearing on Thursday, Nov. 3.