Charges expected after Cache Creek robbery, carjacking

An Ashcroft man is expected to face charges after an alleged robbery at a Cache Creek laundromat.
Mounties said the 46-year-old man entered the business at about 11 a.m. on Monday and pulled a knife on a stranger, making off with her car keys and cellphone.
The suspect then took off in her vehicle, according to police, but crashed a short distance away.
After being helped out of the damaged vehicle by two passersby, police said, the injured suspect ran away.
He was arrested a short time later and taken by air ambulance to hospital.
He remains in custody.