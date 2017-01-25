Charges expected after Cache Creek robbery, carjacking

An Ashcroft man is expected to face charges after an alleged robbery at a Cache Creek laundromat.

Mounties said the 46-year-old man entered the business at about 11 a.m. on Monday and pulled a knife on a stranger, making off with her car keys and cellphone.

The suspect then took off in her vehicle, according to police, but crashed a short distance away.

After being helped out of the damaged vehicle by two passersby, police said, the injured suspect ran away.

He was arrested a short time later and taken by air ambulance to hospital.

He remains in custody.