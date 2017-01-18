Charges expected following police raid of Kamloops gym

Kamloops Mounties expect charges will be laid against one person following a raid by the RCMP emergency response team at a North Shore gym.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said one person arrested as part of the Jan. 13 raid at Heavy Metal Gym was released after an interview. Police are continuing the investigation and charges against that person are expected at a later date.

Following the raid by the heavily armed emergency response team that used explosive distraction devices, RCMP said one person was arrested, two were detained and three others questioned and released.

According to City of Kamloops business licence registry, the proprietor of Heavy Metal Gym at 145 Briar Ave. is Konaam Shirzad — a founder of the violent Red Scorpions gang last decade. That gang was later under the command of the Abbotsford-based Bacon brothers.

Police have not said whether their investigation is gang-related.

Mounties said at a press conference following the raid that the operation was linked to a traffic stop and drug seizure earlier that day and was also connected to a search of a Sahali home.