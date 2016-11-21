Charges follow bait car sting

A 31-year-old Kamloops man is facing charges of theft after allegedly stealing from an RCMP bait car. Surveillance video from bait vehicles parked in Kamloops shows a man entering a bait car on three different occasions.

The dates, all in October, were just a few days from each other.

Bait vehicles are used to deter theft from vehicles and theft of vehicles. In this case, police left items inside one of the bait vehicles.

Joadth Anderson has been charged with two counts of theft under and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Anderson is known to police.

“The public is again reminded to remove anything of value and to lock their vehicles,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said. “Please immediately report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.”