Charges laid against sheriff caught in Creep Hunters sting

A special prosecutor has approved four criminal charges against a Kamloops deputy sheriff who allegedly tried to contact a minor for sex in what was in reality a vigilante sting.

Kevin Johnston is charged with three counts of communicating with an underage person for the purpose of sex and one count of an invitation to sexual touching.

The criminal justice branch appointed senior Vancouver lawyer Michael Tammen to oversee prosecution. Special prosecutors are utilized to avoid potential of bias when dealing with police or politicians, for example.

The branch said Johnston, a longtime sheriff at the Kamloops courthouse, “is no longer employed with the B.C. public service.”

Kelowna Creep Hunters posted a video to Facebook on Aug. 27 allegedly depicting Johnston fleeing from people involved with the vigilante group in a Kelowna parking lot.

Johnston appears in the video to have driven from Kamloops to Kelowna to meet a fictional teenager with whom he believed he had been flirting online.

Another video uploaded by the group shows member Steph Cotts apparently talking on speakerphone with Johnston.

In the conversation, Johnston appears to admit a person he had been chatting with online described herself as a 14-year-old girl. He also appears to admit to sending nude photographs to the person and offering instruction about how to perform lewd acts.

The branch said the allegations stem from Aug. 8 to Aug. 27. Tammen was appointed Sept. 2 and given a mandate to provide legal advice to Kelowna RCMP investigators and assume conduct of the prosecution.

Johnston is scheduled to appear in Kelowna provincial court Oct. 20.