Charges laid in connection to alleged knife incident at Kamloops Christian School

Charges have been laid against a Kamloops woman accused of pulling a knife on a foster mother outside a school.
Jacqueline Marie Wiersema is facing one count each of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was released from custody yesterday in Kamloops provincial court on a number of bail conditions,
The 43-year-old was arrested following an incident on Tuesday that forced a lockdown at Kamloops Christian School.
Police were called to the North Kamloops school just before 9 a.m. for a report of an incident in the parking lot.
Court heard the foster mother, a friend of Wiersema’s, was dropping off Wiersema’s children when a confrontation took place.
“Ms. Wiersema showed up at the place of schooling . . . and tried to take them [the children] when a confrontation took place,” Crown prosecutor Will Burrows said. “Ms. Wiersema brandished a scalpel.”
Defence lawyer John Hogg said Wiersema, a registered nurse, went off her mental-health medication on Monday before confronting the foster mom.
Court heard her children have been in temporary foster care while Wiersema receives mental-health treatment.
Wiersema is expected to return to court on Oct. 27. In the meantime, she is prohibited from having direct contact with her children, who remain in foster care.