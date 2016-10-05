Charges laid in connection to alleged knife incident at Kamloops Christian School

Charges laid in connection to alleged knife incident at Kamloops Christian School

By
Tim Petruk
-
15
0
SHARE

Charges have been laid against a Kamloops woman accused of pulling a knife on a foster mother outside a school.

Jacqueline Marie Wiersema is facing one count each of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was released from custody yesterday in Kamloops provincial court on a number of bail conditions,

The 43-year-old was arrested following an incident on Tuesday that forced a lockdown at Kamloops Christian School.

Police were called to the North Kamloops school just before 9 a.m. for a report of an incident in the parking lot.

Court heard the foster mother, a friend of Wiersema’s, was dropping off Wiersema’s children when a confrontation took place.

“Ms. Wiersema showed up at the place of schooling . . . and tried to take them [the children] when a confrontation took place,” Crown prosecutor Will Burrows said. “Ms. Wiersema brandished a scalpel.”

Defence lawyer John Hogg said Wiersema, a registered nurse, went off her mental-health medication on Monday before confronting the foster mom.

Court heard her children have been in temporary foster care while Wiersema receives mental-health treatment.

Wiersema is expected to return to court on Oct. 27. In the meantime, she is prohibited from having direct contact with her children, who remain in foster care.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login