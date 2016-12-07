CHBA reveals 2017 Keystone finalists

Finalists have been unveiled for the 2017 Keystone Awards, doled out annually by the Canadian Home Builders Association Central Interior.

“We were thrilled to showcase the incredible work that is done in the Thompson and Nicola Valley region,” CHBA-CI president Rob Lemire said in a release.

Judging took place on Dec. 2.

This year marks the 12th edition of the Keystone Awards.

In the Best Single Family Detached Home: Under $350,000 category, the finalists are the Hildebrandt Homes’ Newton House (with partner Andrea Newton), Trout Creek Enterprises’ Orlando Residence and Watermark Custom Built Homes’ Seventh Avenue.

The finalists for Best Single Family Detached Home: $350,000 to $500,000 are Copper Island Fine Homes’ Eagle Bay, Enso Holdings’ Enzo Holdings, Motivo Design Group’s Burns Residence (with partner Right at Home Construction), Thompson Rivers University’s 2016 Training House Project (with partners Absolute Homes and Myrtlewood Home Designs) and Trout Creek Enterprises’ Vader Residence.

In the Best Single Family Detached Home: $500,000 to $750,000 category, the finalists are Gordon Ross Contracting’s Reid, Launch Construction’s Adams Lake Project, Trout Creek Enterprises’ Fane Residence and WD Wedgewood Developments’ Donald Residence (with partner Motivo Design Group).

The winner by acclamation in the Best Single Family Detached Home: $750,000 to $1,000,000 category is Pache Builders’ Merideth Residence.

The finalists for Best Multi-Family Development are Granite Developments’ Silverwood Pointe Phase 2 and Lane’s End Holdings’ (Sedona) Cornerstone 580 (with partner Brendan Shaw Real Estate).

In the Best Residential Renovation: Under $75,000 category, the finalists are Custom Spaces by Cristalee’s Lodgepole Kitchen (with partner Living Kitchens), MDM Contracting’s Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation and Watermark Custom Built Homes’ Fraser Project.

The finalists for Best Residential Renovation: $75,000 and over are All by Design’s Copper Island Cliffside (with partner Al Onsorge), DW Builders’ Ultimate Entertainment Space (with partner Motive Design Group) and Launch Construction’s The Lake Project.

In the Best Innovative/Special Feature: New or Renovated category, the finalists are Powder Ventures Excavating’s Bella Vista Retaining Walls, SA Electric Automation and Sound’s Smart Home and Watermark Custom Built Homes’ Battle Street.

The finalists for Best Outdoor Living Space: New or Renovated are Powder Venture Excavating’s Bella Vista Retaining Walls and R&D Construction’s Whitburn Patio.

In the Best Kitchen Design Project: Under $30,000 category, the finalists are CK Design-Kitchen & Bath Cabinetry’s Newton House (with partner Andrea Newton) and Watermark Custom Built Homes’ Seventh Avenue (with partner Function Junction Millwork).

The finalists for Best Kitchen Design: $30,000 and Over are 7 Point Millworks’ Dufferin and Access Countertops’ Walker Property.

In the Best Interior Design: New or Renovated category, the finalists are All by Design’s Copper Island Cliffside, Dynamic House Design’s Timeless with Hexagonal Tiles (with partner Tri-AMM Developments) and Motivo Design Group’s Ultimate Entertainment Space (with partner DW Builders).

The finalists for Best Housing Design are Motivo Design Group’s Burns Residence (with partner Right at Home Construction), Motivo Design Group’s Donald Residence (with partner WD Wedgewood Developments) and Myrtlewood Home Design’s 2016 Training House.

In the Best Marketing Project: Website category, the finalists are All by Design, Centra Windows and Gordon Ross Contracting (with partner Shot Hawks Aerial Photography).

The finalists for Best Customer Service by an CHBA-CI Member – Non-Builder are Beattie Insulation and Windsor Plywood.

The winner by acclamation in the Best Public/Private Partnership category is Thompson Rivers University’s 2016 Training House Project.

In the Building Energy Efficiency category, the finalists are Trout Creek Enterprises’ projects Vader Residence and Fane Residence.

The finalists for Best Sub-Trade are Beattie Insulation, Brown’s Repair Shop, Darrel Worthington Drywall and River City Rock Products.

In the Best Supplier category, the finalists are Casadio & Son Ready Mix, Norbert Truss, OK Builders Supplies and The Fireplace Centre.

The finalists for Best Service/Professional are Allnorth Land Surveyors, HUB International Barton, Travelers Guarantee Company of Canada and West Edge Engineering.

In the Customer Choice (Three to Five Homes) category, the finalists are Copper Island Fine Homes, Dueck Construction and Launch Construction.

The finalists for Customer Choice (Six to Nine Homes) are DW Builders and Granite Developments.

The awards will be handed out at a gala dinner at TRU’s Grand Hall on Feb. 4. Tickets can be purchased online at chbaci.ca or by phone at 250-828-1844.